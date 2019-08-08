Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 8th Aug, 2019

St John and GHA at odds over suspension of ambulance service

By Gabriella Peralta
8th August 2019

Controversy surrounding the resignation of long-standing St John Ambulance veteran Joe Chiara took another twist yesterday after the GHA questioned an account provided by the charity’s Council over the circumstances surrounding the suspension of a critical ambulance service it provided. The charity ceased operations last month due to serious concerns from the Gibraltar St John...

