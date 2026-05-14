Starmer on brink as Streeting quits, criticising ‘drift’ at top of Government 

By Sophie Wingate, Nina Lloyd and Christopher McKeon, Press Association Political Staff

Sir Keir Starmer said he was “truly sorry” that Wes Streeting had resigned after he quit as Health Secretary and called for a leadership contest.

Mr Streeting had criticised the “drift” at the top of Government and told the Prime Minister it is “clear” he will not lead Labour into the next election.

While stopping short of announcing a bid for the top job, Mr Streeting urged Sir Keir to allow the “best possible field of candidates” to run to replace him in Downing Street, suggesting he could be in favour of including Andy Burnham.

In a letter accepting Mr Streeting’s resignation, the Prime Minister said he hoped the two “can work together to show that Labour in power can address the problems our opponents exploit”.

The departure of the Cabinet big beast follows days of turmoil in which calls have mounted for the Prime Minister to step down in the wake of Labour’s election mauling last week.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said “I fundamentally disagree with the position he’s taken” as she suggested Mr Streeting’s resignation marked “a chance for us to pause, take a breath as a party and try and draw a line under all of this”.

In his resignation letter, Mr Streeting blamed the “unprecedented” election results in part on “the unpopularity of this Government”, adding: “There are many reasons we could point to: from individual mistakes on policy like the decision to cut the winter fuel allowance to the ‘island of strangers’ speech, all of which have left the country not knowing who we are or what we really stand for.”

Mr Streeting praised Sir Keir’s “many great strengths” and “courage and statesmanship on the world stage”, but continued: “Where we need vision, we have a vacuum. Where we need direction, we have drift.

“This was underscored by your speech on Monday. Leaders take responsibility, but too often that has meant other people falling on their swords.

“You also need to listen to your colleagues, including backbenchers, and the heavy-handed approach to dissenting voices diminishes our politics.”

Mr Streeting said improvements in NHS waiting times could be one reason to “remain in post, but as you know from our conversation earlier this week, having lost confidence in your leadership, I have concluded that it would be dishonourable and unprincipled to do so”.

On a leadership transition, Mr Streeting’s letter read: “It is now clear that you will not lead the Labour Party into the next general election and that Labour MPs and Labour unions want the debate about what comes next to be a battle of ideas, not of personalities or petty factionalism.”

“It needs to be broad, and it needs to be the best possible field of candidates. I support that approach and I hope you will facilitate it.”

Sir Keir praised Mr Streeting’s work as health secretary in his response to his resignation.

He added: “I am truly sorry you will no longer be sat at the Cabinet table helping to transform our National Health Service.”

“But I have no doubt you will continue to play an important role in our party for many years to come.”

“I hope we can work together to show that Labour in power can address the problems our opponents exploit, can install hope where they want despair, and can bring people together where they want division.”

It was unclear whether Mr Streeting had the 81 Labour MPs needed to announce a formal challenge against the Prime Minister, with earlier briefings from rival factions claiming that he did not.

A Labour backbencher told the Press Association Mr Streeting’s letter “reads like he has no numbers” to make a leadership challenge himself, adding: “He’s screwed himself good and proper.”

Skills minister Baroness Jacqui Smith told the BBC she was “very sorry” Mr Streeting had resigned but “we don’t need a period of internal discussion and leadership contest”.

Mr Streeting’s move could precipitate a leadership contest in which Angela Rayner has also indicated she could run, with other possible contenders including Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, armed forces minister Al Carns and Mr Burnham.

The Greater Manchester Mayor would first need to find a seat and win a by-election, meaning his inclusion in a leadership race could stretch the timetable by months.

Former deputy prime minister Ms Rayner revealed on Thursday morning that she had been cleared by HMRC of deliberate wrongdoing over her tax affairs, clearing the path for a potential tilt at the top job.

While some 87 MPs have so far publicly called for Sir Keir’s resignation, they are not united behind a single candidate to replace him.

Former minister Catherine West, who urged the Labour leader’s top team to challenge him over the weekend, on Thursday said he could win a contest.

“If Keir Starmer decides he has got the bottle and he can come and fight – fight as if he is fighting for the working people of this country – then he could beat the others, because he is a very bright man,” she told the BBC.

If he did not step down, Sir Keir would automatically be on the ballot paper in any race, and Downing Street has continued to insist that he would fight any effort to oust him.

Mr Streeting’s is the first departure from the Cabinet, after the resignations on Tuesday of junior ministers Jess Phillips, Zubir Ahmed, Alex Davies-Jones and Miatta Fahnbulleh.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said Mr Streeting had carried out “a hit job” on Sir Keir.

“The Labour Party has now descended into civil war, and here’s the thing, while they are sharpening their knives and plotting in the bars of Westminster, nobody is running the country,” she said in a video on social media.