Starmer set for No 10 as exit poll forecasts Labour victory
Sir Keir Starmer is on course for Downing Street as an exit poll indicated his Labour Party will sweep to power.
The Labour leader will become prime minister on Friday with a commanding majority in Parliament, the exit poll for broadcasters suggested.
Rishi Sunak’s term as Prime Minister looks set to end in electoral disaster, with the Conservatives forecast to endure heavy losses.
It marks a dramatic turnaround since the 2019 general election, when Boris Johnson won the Tories a healthy 80-seat majority and Jeremy Corbyn led Labour to its worst result since 1935.
The exit poll suggests Labour is on course for 410 seats, with the Tories reduced to 131.
It will mean a Labour prime minister in No 10 for the first time in 2010 and the Conservatives facing a possible civil war as the fight for the future direction of the party and the battle to potentially replace Mr Sunak gets under way.