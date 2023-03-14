Stephen Hermida exhibit photography in Art Revolution
Local photographer Stephen Hermida will be exhibiting 30 of his works at the Art Revolution exhibition organised by Ace Art at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery in Casemates. Mr Hermida will be showing works focusing on humanity from his travels across the globe where he captures the lives of people in places such as New Zealand,...
