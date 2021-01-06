Third Covid-related death this week, Govt confirms

The Gibraltar Government has confirmed the third Covid-19 related death this week with a man aged 75 to 80 passing away from Covid pneumonitis.

This marks the death of an 11th resident of Gibraltar since the pandemic began and the Government extended its deepest sympathies to the friends and family of the deceased.

"The deceased was a man aged 75-80 years old, who also suffered from an underlying respiratory condition that made him more vulnerable to the worst effects of the virus," the Government said.

The patient died on Tuesday from Covid pneumonitis and his death will be reported in Wednesday's statistics as a death from Covid-19.

“I’m deeply saddened to confirm a further death from Covid-19," Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said.

"I knew the deceased well as he was a much loved and appreciated teacher. Like all our other Covid losses, his is a great loss and in this instance, given his profession, a death that will be felt across the many generations who he taught and influenced so positively. My sincere condolences go to his family and friends."

“Please, do your part to help us stop the spread. Stay at home. If you need urgent medical advice or if you develop symptoms, please call 111.”