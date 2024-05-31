Trail of extra buses on Route 3 to ease morning traffic starts Monday

The Ministry for Transport and Gibraltar Bus Company Limited are trialling a change in the morning school buses with extra route buses starting on Monday June 3.

The trial will be first done with South District buses (Route 3).

This will mean there will be seven buses operating the South Pavilion area towards town between 8:10am and 8:40am.

“These buses will still stop at the regular school bus stops as part of the normal route. The trial will run until the end of the academic year, where its impact will be reviewed and a decision on whether extending to all school buses will be effective,” said a statement from the Government.

“The Ministry for Transport welcomes the feedback and insights of bus users to help continue improving this vital public service.”