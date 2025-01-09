Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 9th Jan, 2025

Two RGP officers assaulted in ‘unacceptable’ incidents

By Chronicle Staff
9th January 2025

Two Royal Gibraltar Police officers were assaulted by suspects during two separate arrests on Wednesday, in what the Commissioner of Police, Richard Ullger, said is “completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated”.

One female officer ended up in hospital with a broken finger whilst a male officer received minor injuries, the RGP said in a statement.

The first incident happened at around 11am when officers received information that a suspect was spotted in town.

It followed a report on December 13, 2024, that a group of youths were throwing rocks at traffic on Queensway with one vehicle sustaining significant damage to a window.

Officers located the 16-year-old local male, who was wanted in connection with the incident.

But on being informed of his arrest by the female officer, he attempted to run away and had to be physically restrained.

During the arrest the suspect hit the female officer in the face with an open hand strike. The officer later attended Saint Bernard’s Hospital, for treatment to a broken finger, which was sustained during his arrest. An investigation is ongoing.

The second incident happened at around 1.30pm when officers were conducting an arrest inquiry at an address in the Laguna Estate.

Whilst at the property, officers spotted the suspect and informed him of his arrest.

At this point the suspect began resisting arrest and assaulted an officer.

Officers used incapacitant spray to detain the man, who continued to resist arrest until he was placed in the police van.

One officer sustained injuries during the arrest, but did not require hospital treatment.

The local man, 33, was arrested for absconding, an outstanding warrant and on suspicion of resisting/obstructing police and assault on police, an investigation is ongoing.

The Commissioner of Police, Richard Ullger, said: “Assaults on police officers who are doing their job and keeping the public safe are completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to publicly thank these officers for helping to keep the people of Gibraltar and visitors safe. We are lucky to have them.”

 

