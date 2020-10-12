u-mee announces 1Gb broadband upgrade as competition heats up between Rock’s telecom providers

Gibraltar-based telecom provider u-mee announced today that it would upgrade its internet service and increase the bandwidth of its fibre broadband to 1Gigabit.

The upgrade means the company’s u-mee Plus 'symmetric' fibre broadband services will increase from the current 500Mbps download with 500Mbps upload bandwidth to 1Gbps download with 1Gbps upload, at no extra cost for customers.

The move, which will be implemented progressively over the coming weeks on a geographic roll-out basis, puts a spotlight on the intense competition between Gibraltar’s telecommunications operators.

It comes just days after Gibtelecom announced plans to bring 1Gb fibre broadband across Gibraltar by the end of 2022.

For customers seeking super-fast internet links, it also means greater choice of providers and packages.

u-mee said that once the upgrade is complete, it will be immediately available at all u-mee locations covering the vast majority of local residential addresses, “making this Gibraltar's first widely-available gigabit broadband service”.

But the development was not without controversy.

In announcing the upgrade, u-mee said it had initiated a complaint with the Gibraltar Regulatory Authority in relation to statements made to the press when Gibtelecom launched its 1Gb product at the beginning of the month.

Gibtelecom had said its “point-to-point” network was “uncontended”, meaning it is not shared between users.

This, u-mee claimed, wrongly inferred the point-to-point network was better able to deliver gigabit speeds than alternative shared fibre broadband networks such as the one used by u-mee.

u-mee said its GPON technology was used by other major providers delivering gigabit services around the world, including Google Fiber in the US.

“u-mee assures its customers that it will make available the speeds that are promised to customer premises with capacity to spare,” the operator said in a statement.

It added that information regarding performance expectations - specifically using Wi-Fi devices or ethernet cable-connected computers - was available at u-mee.com/faqs and u-mee.com/faqs

A spokesman for the GRA confirmed that the regulator had received a communication from u-mee on this issue and that it was looking into it.

u-mee’s Plus bundle also includes TV, catch-up, cloud recordings, various mobile apps, multiple landlines and free 'anywhere' calling minutes, as well as the latest dual-band 'Premium' fibre router with advanced Wi-Fi capabilities.

Details of the company’s products and services are available on u-mee.com