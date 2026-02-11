UK Parliament briefings suggest ‘very positive support’ for UK and EU Gibraltar treaty

The UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar enjoys “very positive support” in both Houses of the UK Parliament.

The message came from Sir Bob Neill, a former veteran Conservative MP and Freeman of Gibraltar who enjoys wide respect in Westminster and is an advisor to the Gibraltar Government.

In recent days, Sir Bob and Jonathan Scott, Gibraltar’s UK representative, have been engaged in briefings with key committees in both the House of Commons and the House of Lords.

On Wednesday they met with Lord Stirrup, the new chair of the European Affairs Committee in the House of Lords, and his team.

This is one of the parliamentary oversight committees that will scrutinise the treaty and will play an important role as it progresses through the UK Parliament.

Mr Scott told the Chronicle Lord Stirrup’s previous RAF service in Gibraltar provided valuable context for discussions on the treaty’s operational implications, including around border fluidity and cross-border workers.

The Gibraltar Government has committed to keeping the committee informed as matters progress.

“There’s very positive support for the treaty in the meetings that we've been having with members of both houses of Parliament,” Sir Bob said.

“They're very positive.”

“Everybody recognises that it's absolutely in Gibraltar's interest to have a good and effective deal, particularly to ensure a cross flowing frontier, but at the same time respecting Gibraltar's British sovereignty and British identity.”

“Those are the red lines that both the UK and Gibraltar have had and the good news is that hasn't changed since the change of government [in the UK].”

“The current government is as committed as the previous one to protecting Gibraltar's British sovereignty but also getting a deal that works, and supporting the Gibraltar Government in getting that deal, making sure that if it's acceptable to Gibraltar.”

“Then Britain will stand behind that and I'm very optimistic. We're making good progress there.”

Sir Bob’s standing across both Houses of Parliament and deep understanding of Gibraltar’s unique circumstances “remain essential” as Gibraltar works to ensure the treaty is understood in Westminster, Mr Scott said.

The briefings in London come as the Gibraltar Government also steps up its engagement in Gibraltar ahead of April 10, the date when the EU’s new automated border control system will come into effect and, as a result, also the target date for provisional implementation of the treaty, even if the ratification process is not fully completed.

In recent days the Government has met with different agencies that will play a direct role in the implementation of the treaty, as well as with the business community.

Earlier this week, it also met the Opposition for a five-hour briefing on the treaty text, a copy of which has also been provided to the GSD.

All briefings are on a confidential basis.

The GSD has not yet offered its view on the treaty as it is bound by the confidentiality agreement and is still scrutinising the text in detail ahead of the debate in the Gibraltar Parliament that will initiate the ratification process in the UK.

Speaking from London on Wednesday night, Mr Scott [pictured above with Lord Stirrup] echoed Sir Bob’s assessment of the briefings to UK parliamentarians.

“As Sir Bob says, the briefings are going well in London,” he said.

“We have many friends who understand that Gibraltar’s situation and geography are different to the UK’s.”

“There is growing recognition among parliamentarians that Gibraltar’s geographic position and cross-border realities require a bespoke solution, one that builds on our relationship with the EU whilst protecting sovereignty and ensuring legal certainty”.

In the coming weeks, the Gibraltar Government will continue engagement with key committee members, MPs and party spokespersons, supported by technical briefing materials that reinforce “how the treaty delivers prosperity, fluidity and security for Gibraltar and the wider region”.