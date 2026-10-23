55 free Midtown spaces allocated to Zone 4 residents ahead of reclamation works

Zone 4 Residential Parking Scheme permit holders will be able to park free of charge at Midtown Car Park as construction work linked to the proposed Westview reclamation project affects on-street parking around Westview Park.

To ease this effect of this Zone 4 permit holders will be able to use one of an additional 55 spaces on Floor 6B at Midtown Car Park that have been made available free of charge from Friday, October 23.

The temporary arrangement will remain in place until further notice and has been introduced ahead of proposed land reclamation works by Westview, which will require some existing parking spaces in the area to be removed to allow construction vehicles to enter and leave the site safely.

Initially, spaces around the site entrance and exit will be removed for enabling works. Once these are completed, the northern two rows will also be removed to provide access.

The Gibraltar Government said the total number of on-street spaces would be relocated on a like-for-like basis.

Permit holders will need to show a valid Zone 4 permit at the security post when entering the Midtown Car Park and again when leaving.

The concession will remain in place until further notice.

The arrangement is similar to a temporary concession introduced during the Varyl Begg refurbishment works, when alternative parking was provided at Midtown Car Park.

The Gibraltar Government said: “The introduction of this concession is intended to offset the reduction in on-street parking availability around Westview Park, while ensuring that residents continue to have access to alternative parking within a reasonable distance of their homes.”

The concession of free parking at Midtown applies only to valid Zone 4 Residential Parking Scheme permit holders using the designated spaces on Floor 6B.

The Gibraltar Government said it would monitor parking conditions during the construction period and review the arrangements as necessary.