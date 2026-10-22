Bystander training programme to mark violence against women awareness day

The Ministry of Equality has commissioned Kindling Interventions UK to deliver bystander intervention training in Gibraltar as part of events marking the United Nations International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on November 25.

The programme forms part of the Ministry’s wider work aimed at preventing violence against women and girls.

It will include Bystander at Work® training delivered through the Department of Personnel and Development and open to employees across the Civil Service and wider public service.

The training will focus on helping participants recognise inappropriate and harmful behaviour and develop practical skills to respond safely and constructively.

It will also examine how everyday interactions can influence workplace culture and the role active bystanders can play in promoting respectful and inclusive working environments.

A community taster session, Lead the Change, Preventing Violence Against Women and Girls, will also be offered to local charities and non-governmental organisations.

The session will take place on November 23 from 2pm to 4pm and will introduce participants to the role individuals and community organisations can play in challenging attitudes, behaviours and social norms that can enable gender-based violence.

Charities and NGOs wishing to participate can contact equality.events@gibraltar.gov.gi or call 200 66819. Registration is essential and spaces are limited.

Kindling Interventions specialises in active bystander training aimed at helping people respond to harmful behaviour and contribute to healthier and more equitable cultures.

The Minister for Equality, Christian Santos, said: “Bystander intervention is an important preventative tool because it equips individuals to recognise harmful behaviour and respond safely and appropriately. Creating meaningful change requires all of us to consider the role we can play in challenging the attitudes and behaviours that we encounter in our workplaces and communities.”

"As we look ahead to the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, this programme reinforces the importance of prevention, education and collective responsibility in addressing violence against women and girls.”

"I am particularly pleased that this programme will reach the Civil Service, wider public service, charities and NGOs. Each strand has been designed for a different audience, enabling us to develop skills across workplaces, strengthen community participation and deepen professional understanding of the evidence behind this approach.”