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Thu 22nd Oct, 2026

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Local News

Convent Christmas Fair to raise funds for local charities

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
22nd October 2026

The annual Convent Christmas Fair will take place on November 26, with proceeds from the event going to three local charities.

The fair will run from noon to 5.30pm at the Convent, with doors closing at 5pm.

Admission will cost £2, while children under 12 can enter free of charge.

Proceeds will support Friends of Mount Alvernia, Women in Need and the Scouts Association.

Wheelchair access will be available for people requiring assistance but must be arranged in advance with the Office of the Governor via enquiry.gibraltar@fcdo.gov.uk.

The fair will include stalls offering hair braiding, homemade goods and Christmas gifts, while a café will serve hot and cold drinks, cakes and seasonal treats prepared by the Convent’s chef.

The Red Cross will also sell mulled wine and mince pies.

Father Christmas will make an appearance at 2pm with some of his helpers, while children from Bishop Fitzgerald School will sing Christmas carols at 4pm.

Two raffles will also be held.

One will offer a new red Honda SH Mode 125 motorcycle worth £2,995, donated by Bassadone Motors.

Tickets will be sold at Morrisons on November 7 and at Convent Place on November 19, with the winner due to be drawn in December.

A second raffle will offer hampers containing goods donated by companies in Gibraltar.

Tickets will be available during the fair, with the draw taking place at 4.45pm in the Convent Ballroom.

Tickets for both raffles will cost £2 each.

A hospitality package for two people to attend any non-UK UEFA Champions League fixture between January 19, 2026 and May 5, 2026, up to and including the semi-finals, will also be offered through a silent auction.

Transport and accommodation are not included.

Bids can be submitted by email to ConventRSVP@fcdo.gov.uk, in a sealed envelope addressed to Jodie Chambers at the Convent reception, or through the auction box during the fair.

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