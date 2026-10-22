‘Discover Our People’ exhibition celebrates Gibraltar’s diversity

The Gibraltar Tourist Board is launching a roaming photographic exhibition celebrating the people and communities that make up Gibraltar.

‘Discover Our People’, created with Gibraltarian photographer Stephen Hermida, brings together portraits and personal stories from people across the community, reflecting different cultures, backgrounds, ethnicities and beliefs.

The exhibition aims to offer residents and visitors an insight into the individual experiences that contribute to Gibraltar’s identity and shared sense of belonging.

Mr Hermida, whose work in portraiture and storytelling has taken him to communities around the world, turned his focus to Gibraltar for the project, photographing people from across the community and documenting their experiences.

The exhibition will be staged in public spaces across Gibraltar, starting at Casemates Square on Friday, October 23, from 10am to 4pm.

It will then move to the Piazza on Friday, November 6, also from 10am to 4pm.

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “Gibraltar’s greatest strength has always been its people. Our community is shaped by a wonderful mix of cultures, backgrounds and traditions, all of which contribute to the unique identity of our home.”

“Discover Our People is an opportunity to celebrate that diversity and, importantly, the individuals and personal stories behind it. Through Stephen Hermida’s photography, we are reminded that every person has a story worth sharing and that it is these stories, together, that make Gibraltar what it is today.”

“I am delighted that this exhibition will be brought directly into our public spaces, allowing both residents and visitors to appreciate the richness of our community and discover another side of Gibraltar."