ESG backs petition calling for full scrutiny of proposed Pelagos data centre

The Environmental Safety Group (ESG) has thrown its support behind an online petition demanding greater public scrutiny of the proposed Pelagos data centre in Gibraltar, warning that the development could place further strain on the Rock’s already stretched infrastructure and natural environment.

The ESG voiced concerns over a lack of transparency and independent environmental assessment around a project it says was announced as a done deal.

In a statement the ESG said it noted the launch of a petition “against any data centre in Gibraltar, without proper transparency, scrutiny and independent assessment.”

“The ESG was just about to start its own petition on the same matter and so will be supporting this one,” said a spokesperson from the group.

“From the time when the Pelagos data centre was announced as a fait accompli, the ESG has expressed its concerns on the matter publicly."

“It has become increasingly concerned because there is absolutely no detail available on such a major, long-term project.”

The ESG added that it believes that the scale and impact of such a facility has caused great concern within the community.

The group said there are many reasons why the project should be rejected.

“Apart from a clear lack of space, the subsequent impacts on residential areas and the natural environment, Gibraltar already has enough challenges in meeting its current climate targets, compounded by increasing pressures on our infrastructure, and multiple large developments and reclamations which are stretching all systems to capacity, without having this hugely detrimental data centre in our midst,” said the ESG spokesperson.

“These MEGA centres carry significant environmental impacts which would be disastrous to our small community and our marine environment.”

“The effects of chronic noise pollution, huge energy and water consumption, and discharge into the marine environment, all paint a very negative picture indeed.”

The group added that there was a pushback on data centres in the US and elsewhere and that this may be encouraging businesses to consider places like Gibraltar as fertile ground for investment by global players in the field.

“We hope that the community in Gibraltar will stand up against the plan to construct such a centre and encourage everybody to sign this online petition,” said the spokesperson.

The petition on Change.Org addresses the Government of Gibraltar, the Development and Planning Commission, and all relevant decisionmakers on the Rock.

It states that: “We, the undersigned, call on the Government of Gibraltar and the Development and Planning Commission to withhold approval of any proposed 250 MW data centre until full transparency has been provided and all environmental, health, infrastructure and cumulative impacts have been independently assessed and subjected to proper public scrutiny.”

“A 250 MW data centre is not a routine commercial development. It is industrial-scale infrastructure that would operate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, requiring significant electrical capacity, extensive cooling systems, backup power infrastructure, and long-term use of Gibraltar's scarce land resources.”

“Gibraltar is one of the most densely populated places in Europe. Decisions of this scale must be based on evidence, transparency, and meaningful public consultation.”

The concerns listed include energy demand and infrastructure, noise and public health, heat generation, water use, electronic waste and hazardous materials, backup generators and air quality, and land use.

It adds that the public should be told about the economic and community benefits the centre might provide.

The petition has ten key demands and calls on the authorities to withhold approval for the project until they are publicly addressed.

They include a comprehensive Environmental Impact Assessment; a cumulative impacts assessment examining the combined effects of this proposal alongside existing and planned developments in Gibraltar; independent noise modelling and assessment; a public health impact assessment; heat generation and cooling impact studies; detailed electricity demand and grid impact assessments; water consumption and supply assessments; electronic waste and hazardous materials management plans; air quality and generator emissions assessments; and a full public consultation with adequate time for public review and response.