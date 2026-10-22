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Thu 22nd Oct, 2026

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Sports

Europa Valmar lead in the domestic basketball league

By Stephen Ignacio
22nd October 2026

EUROPA VALMAR DAMEX 82 – 60 BAYSIDE BASKETBALL CLUB
ORIGIN BASKETBALL CLUB 50 – 55 BAVARIA BLUESTARS

Europa Valmar Damex remained unbeaten, maintaining a perfect 2-0 record and the league's best points difference (+43) after two rounds of matches in the domestic basketball league.

Having beaten Bayside this week, the team continues to extend its lead at the top of the table.

Bavaria Bluestars, meanwhile, sit third in the standings, ahead of Bayside on points difference, despite both teams having one win and one defeat. Newcomers Origin Basketball Club are still searching for their first win of the season.

This weekend will also see basketball action in Gibraltar in the Cadiz League, with five men's teams taking to the court on the Rock.

The youth teams will be first in action, with fixtures spread across Friday and Saturday. Attention will then turn to the senior men's team as they take on San Fernando on Sunday.

Cadiz League fixtures

Friday

7pm – U12 Boys v Algeciras (TSH)

Saturday

11.30am – U14 Boys v Vejer (TSH)

11.30am – U16 Boys v Vejer (TSH)

1.30pm – U18 Boys v Cimbis Sancti Petri (TSH)

Sunday

12pm – Senior Men v San Fernando (TSH)

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