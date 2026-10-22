Feetham explores tokenisation, digital innovation and opportunities for economic diversification at London events

The Minister for Justice, Trade, and Industry, Nigel Feetham, explored opportunities for economic diversification including in the sectors of digital technologies, prediction markets, and tokenised funds during the Gibraltar Day in London events.

The Gibraltar’s Funds and Private Client events brought together industry professionals and international guests at the Royal Automobile Club.

The Funds event featured a keynote session by Ding Chen and Randi Abernethy of Bullish, ‘Is Tokenisation Shaping the Future of Finance?’, followed by ‘Funds Tokenisation: From Law to Launch’, a panel moderated by Mr Feetham.

The discussion explored the practical opportunities and challenges of tokenised funds, highlighting how Gibraltar can bring together its expertise in funds and digital assets to diversify its financial services ecosystem and attract new business.

“These discussions showed the opportunities we have to build on Gibraltar’s strengths and continue to diversify our financial services ecosystem,” Mr Feetham said.

“I thank all our speakers and guests for their contributions and continued support for Gibraltar and look forward to strengthening these relationships in London and around the world.”

The Private Client panel, ‘Beyond Wealth: How Family Offices are Navigating an Increasingly Complex World’, was moderated by Jonathan Scott.

It explored how family offices are responding to geopolitical uncertainty, using technology to improve efficiency while protecting privacy, and managing succession and changing priorities across generations.

Both events provided opportunities for meaningful conversations, strengthening existing relationships and establishing new connections.

This was followed by Insurance and New Technologies events where digital technologies, artificial intelligence, digital finance and prediction markets were the focus.

The events brought together industry expertise and practical business experience to examine where new opportunities are emerging, how regulation can support their development and what this means for Gibraltar’s competitiveness as an international financial centre.

The Insurance Event featured a keynote address by former UK Home Secretary, Charles Clarke, on adapting to technological transformation. The panel discussion, moderated by Laura Scarpa explored the implications of digital technologies and AI for the insurance industry.

The New Technologies Event featured a keynote address by Daniel Vogel, CEO and Co-Founder of Bitso, and two panels moderated by the Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham.

“Our aim is to build on Gibraltar’s established strengths while developing new opportunities for business and investment,” Mr Feetham said.

“Prediction markets, AI and digital finance bring different possibilities, but a common priority is ensuring that Gibraltar remains competitive as these sectors evolve.”

“The recently announced Memorandum of Understanding with ADI Foundation, to explore establishing a multi-currency stablecoin consortium in Gibraltar, is another step in that work.”

“It brings together our financial services expertise and international relationships to explore new opportunities in digital payments and international commerce. These events continue the conversations we have been having internationally and support our work to diversify the economy and attract new business to Gibraltar.”

Discussions examined prediction markets and Gibraltar’s first licences issued under its bespoke prediction market legislation, including the opportunities for international business development and how Gibraltar can maintain its competitive advantage.

This built on the Minister’s engagement through his international outreach programme to promote Gibraltar’s offering in prediction markets and digital finance.

The second panel considered AI and its impact on business, the movement of traditional assets onto blockchain, digital asset custody and decentralised finance.

It also explored the practical uses of stablecoins in payments, remittances and foreign exchange, alongside international regulatory developments and opportunities for Gibraltar.