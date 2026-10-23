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Fri 23rd Oct, 2026

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Local News

Four Gibraltar Air Cadets pass Method of Instruction course

By Chronicle Staff
23rd October 2026

Four cadets from No. 2 (Overseas) Gibraltar Squadron have passed their Method of Instruction course, qualifying them to help deliver training to junior cadets.

The cadets attended the course earlier this year, which was run by the Wing Training Team in the UK, before preparing mock lessons and delivering test lessons for assessment.

The Wing Training Team, which coordinates the Progressive Training Syllabus for young people aged 12 to 20 and adult volunteers, observed and assessed the lessons through Microsoft Teams.

“This is a great achievement for our cadets and for the growth of the Squadron," said Officer Commanding, Flight Lieutenant Ivan Caward. "After progressing through our training programme, they have now been taught the skills to teach others, a skill that is useful not just within the Cadets, but throughout life."

Mr Caward added: “"Being able to link up with our Wing Training Team in this way helps ensure that we continue to offer a wide range of training opportunities for our cadets and that the training delivered remains in line with HQ Air Cadets standards.”

The unit's Sector Commander, Squadron Leader Stuart Smith, said: "I could not be more delighted to be the Commander of a Sector of Squadrons which includes such a fine unit as No. 2 (Overseas) Gibraltar Squadron.”

“The cadets and staff epitomise the very best of what it means to be part of the Royal Air Force Air Cadets, and I am immensely proud of all that they continue to achieve. The Method of Instruction qualification demands considerable hard work, preparation and assessment.”

“The success of some of the Squadron's most senior cadets means they are now equipped to play an important part in delivering high-quality air, space and cyber training to our junior cadets, developing the next generation while strengthening the Squadron's own training capability.”

“A fantastic achievement and another example of No. 2 (Overseas) Gibraltar Squadron going from strength to strength. Very well done to all four cadets.”

Anyone wishing to find out more about No. 2 (Overseas) Gibraltar Squadron or become involved can contact oc.2os@rafac.mod.gov.uk.

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