GGCA reaches agreement on pay and conditions at Gibraltar Bus Company

The Gibraltar General and Clerical Association has reached an agreement with the Gibraltar Government on pay progression, staffing levels, working conditions and employee benefits for staff at the Gibraltar Bus Company Ltd.

The agreement introduces a new fourth pay band across all GBCL grades represented by the GGCA, providing a 5% increase over the previous top band for eligible employees.

It also introduces a simplified pay progression structure which the union said would provide greater consistency and improve opportunities for career development.

Staffing measures include the permanent appointment of 10 existing supply employees and the creation of 10 new supply positions.

The agreement also provides for a revised recruitment approach, an increase in the Charge Hand complement and an additional Inspector position once the full driver complement is achieved.

Further managerial positions will also be created to provide additional opportunities for career progression.

A number of changes to working conditions have also been agreed, including increased weekend support cover, new shower facilities for drivers and a new drivers’ cabin at Market Place.

The cost of medical examinations linked to PSV licence renewals will also be covered.

Employees will additionally be allowed up to two duty changes per week under revised arrangements.

The agreement includes operational changes to bus services, including revised weekend timetables for Routes 1, 6 and 7 and an earlier starting time for Route 1.

It also provides for improved stop-request signage and indicators and improvements to road conditions intended to support bus operations.

Sick leave provisions will also be increased, with employees receiving an additional week of sick leave on full pay and a further additional week on half pay.

The GGCA described the agreement as a one-off arrangement specifically for GBCL employees and said it reflected the particular circumstances of the company and its workforce.

The union said it would continue working with the Gibraltar Government and GBCL on the implementation of the measures.