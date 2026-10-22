Gibraltar U15s prepare for FIFA World Cup debut

The Gibraltar U15 selectors have named their 14-player squad, which is en route to Azerbaijan for Gibraltar’s debut at the inaugural FIFA U15 World Cup and Festival.

Gibraltar will face Bolivia in their opening match on October 24. Also drawn in Group V with Paraguay, Seychelles and Tahiti, the U15s will be looking to replicate their performance earlier this season, when they finished top of the table in a UEFA Development Tournament, remaining unbeaten throughout.

The new competition brings together teams from across the world, with Gibraltar set to compete against nations from outside Europe in an innovative eight-a-side format, providing young players with valuable international experience.

The FIFA tournament will run from October 24 to 30, with 191 member associations set to be represented. Players born in 2011 and 2012 are eligible to participate, with matches played over two 20-minute halves.

Unlike traditional FIFA tournaments, the competition is designed to ensure that every participating nation continues playing throughout the event. Results in the opening round will determine placement in one of six performance tiers, with teams then competing for their respective tier titles. The winner of Tier A will be crowned the overall tournament champion.

The format is intended to give young players from all footballing nations the opportunity to experience international competition, regardless of their country's size or established standing in the game. It also offers Gibraltar the chance to measure their progress against a wider range of opposition while continuing to develop their young players.

The inaugural boys' edition forms part of FIFA's wider commitment to expanding international opportunities at youth level. A girls' tournament is planned for 2027, with separate boys' and girls' competitions intended to become annual events from 2028.

For Gibraltar, the trip to Azerbaijan represents another opportunity to build on recent performances in development tournaments and give the next generation of players valuable experience on the international stage.

