GibTalks to return in January 2027

GibTalks will return on January 30, 2027, at the John Mackintosh Hall.

The event is being organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services in collaboration with playwright, actor, director and teacher Julian Felice.

Inspired by the TED Talks format, GibTalks features a line-up of local guest speakers delivering 15-minute presentations on a range of subjects.

Tickets will go on sale on January 11, 2027 through buytickets.gi.

Further details on the programme and speakers will be announced in due course.