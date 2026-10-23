Kusuma Trust Gibraltar extends deadline for professional development grants

Kusuma Trust Gibraltar has extended the application deadline for its Professional Development Award to Friday, October 30, giving individuals and charitable organisations more time to apply for funding towards training and professional qualifications.

The award is intended to support training and qualifications that build skills and expertise and help applicants contribute to the wider community.

Individuals can apply for support to develop their professional capabilities, while charitable organisations can seek funding to invest in the skills and knowledge of their teams that can deliver meaningful benefits for the wider community.

Kusuma Trust Gibraltar said professional development could help build capacity, improve services and strengthen the work of people and organisations contributing to the local community.

The extended deadline gives prospective applicants additional time to consider how the grant could support their professional development and community-focused work.

Applications will close on Friday, October 30.

Further information on eligibility requirements, grant criteria and how to apply is available on the Kusuma Trust Gibraltar website.