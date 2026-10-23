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Fri 23rd Oct, 2026

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Local News

Loreto pupils support local organisations through GBC Open Day initiatives

By Chronicle Staff
23rd October 2026

Pupils at Loreto Convent School have supported two local organisations through initiatives organised as part of this year’s GBC Open Day.

Year 5 pupils donated books for children attending Gibraltar Youth Service provision, with each pupil bringing in a book and wrapping it as a Christmas gift.

The books were collected from the school by Jamie Napoli from the Gibraltar Youth Service and will be distributed over the Christmas period to children using the four local youth clubs.

Meanwhile, Year 4 pupils collected gifts for the Cancer Relief Centre Gibraltar.

The donated items included socks, hot water bottles, books, crossword puzzles, notebooks and arts and crafts materials and kits.

The school said the items would be used by patients and their families during their time at the centre.

Beth from the Cancer Relief Centre visited the school to receive the donations on behalf of the charity.

Loreto Convent School said taking part in the annual GBC Open Day gave pupils an opportunity to think about others, engage with the wider community and understand how small acts of kindness could make a difference.

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