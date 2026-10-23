MSC Euribia makes inaugural call to Gibraltar

MSC Euribia made its inaugural call to Gibraltar on Sunday, October 18, arriving with 5,229 passengers and 1,689 crew members on board.

The vessel arrived from Cherbourg-en-Cotentin, France, at 7am, carrying a total of 6,918 people.

Launched in 2023, MSC Euribia is one of the largest vessels in the MSC Cruises fleet, measuring approximately 331 metres in length and with a gross tonnage of 184,011 tonnes.

The LNG-powered ship has a maximum passenger capacity of 6,334 and includes entertainment venues, restaurants and leisure facilities.

A traditional plaque exchange was held to mark the inaugural visit with Captain Lauro Maresca, Gibraltar Tourist Board Terminal Supervisors Michelle Vella and Douglas Robles, and representatives of local port agents Maritima del Estrecho (Gibraltar) Ltd.

Passengers were also able to visit Gibraltar’s attractions and make use of its retail and hospitality sectors during the call.

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “We are delighted to welcome MSC Euribia to Gibraltar for the first time. Inaugural calls such as this highlight Gibraltar’s continued appeal as a cruise destination and the important contribution the sector makes to our local economy.”

“MSC Cruises remains a valued partner, and with at least eight calls already scheduled for 2027, we look forward to building on this relationship and welcoming even more visitors to experience everything Gibraltar has to offer.”