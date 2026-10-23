Nicole Valvarde dances in star-studded film Practical Magic 2

Gibraltarian Nicole Valverde danced alongside famous actresses Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock in the film Practical Magic 2.

Ms Valverde can be spotted in a scene of the new film currently in theatres, which is the sequel to Practical Magic released in 1998.

“The opportunity actually came through a direct booking via my agent, so I didn’t realise it was for Practical Magic 2 until I was in rehearsals,” Ms Valverde said.

“I was super excited when I found out, especially knowing I’d be working alongside such an incredible cast.”

The new film is set 28 years after the original where the Owens sisters (Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock) return to a world steeped in moonlit mischief and powerful ancestral magic.

The Owens sisters must confront the dark curse that threatens to unravel their family.

“With it being such an iconic sequel, there was so much nostalgia attached to the film, and stepping inside the house and seeing that it was exactly as it had been in the original movie was really special,” Ms Valverde said.

“The scene I was in was a wedding, so filming went from day into night, which meant we had quite a few night shoots. The days were long, but a lot of fun. I love night shoots because your usual routine goes completely out of the window, so they always feel like a bit of a novelty to me, which adds to the fun. I filmed for around four days in total.”

Ms Valverde’s role was of a bridesmaid in the wedding scene, which also starred Joey King, Lee Pace, Maisie Williams, Xolo Maridueña, Solly McLeod, Dianne Wiest, and Stockard Channing.

“Being a bridesmaid in the movie meant a lot of our rehearsals involved workshopping movement for the party scene,” she said.

“We were setting the scene for their iconic Midnight Margaritas moment, so it genuinely felt like I was at a party every day, both in rehearsals and on set.”

Separately she is working on a few “exciting projects coming out very soon” which she is looking forward to sharing.