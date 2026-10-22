Pablo Fernández Puyol wins 53rd GIAE, Shane Dalmedo gets second prize

Spanish artist Pablo Fernández Puyol has won the 53rd Gibraltar International Art Exhibition and the Gustavo Bacarisas prize with his painting, Vehicles for Resistance.

Gibraltarian Shane Dalmedo came second, winning the Jacobo Azagury Prize for The Stairs.

A total of 119 works were submitted by local and international artists and judged by Angela Lizon, vice-president and academician at the Royal West of England Academy in Bristol, with the awards were presented on Tuesday, October 20, at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery.

Mr Fernández Puyol, who is from Cádiz, has links to La Línea where his partner and many of his friends are from.

"I am really excited, because this is a competition at which I have been intermittentlyentering since 1998... Can you imagine? And I am about to turn 50 next year, so it's been a long time."

He said he felt "honoured" to receive the Gustavo Bacarisas Prize, given the standing of the adjudicator.

"Because I know that the adjudicator coming from the UK is always a prestigious one, with a long professional journey and a very formed criterion."

Mr Fernández Puyol said the award was particularly meaningful given the number of works submitted.

"I am really proud," he told the Chronicle.

Ms Dalmedo described her painting as “a feeling put in on canvas, using a mix of materials and colours”, adding that she only chose its title after completing the work.

She said she could not describe herself as a particular kind of artist, explaining that her approach to painting was closely aligned with her feelings, her work drawing on different techniques, ideas, concepts and materials.

Third prize, the Leni Mifsud Prize, was awarded to Gemma Louise Sene for Under TheNorthern Lights, Reykjavik, Iceland.

The Rudesindo Mannia Prize for the best Gibraltar themed work went to Suzanne Manners for The Rock, Rain, My Window, while Hannah Cavilla Latin received the Mario Finlayson Prize for Best Young Artist for As Intended.

Eight artists also received highly commended certificates.

They were Sebastian Rodriguez for Gorhams Cave Complex (Plein Air), Karl Ullger for Old Town Views, Juliet Looms for Aude, Sienna Ghio for Non Plus Ultra (Nothing Further Beyond), Shane Dalmedo for The Tree, Mark Montovio for Corutero XIV, Elena Kholikova for The Cat and Pepe Baena Nieto for Paco Leal.

The exhibition is open to the public at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery until Saturday, October 31, 2026.

Entrance is free and the opening hours are 10.30am to 6.30pm on weekdays and 10.30am to 1.30pm on Saturdays.