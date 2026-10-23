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Fri 23rd Oct, 2026

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Local News

Photography competition launched for new Gibraltar lottery tickets

By Chronicle Staff
23rd October 2026

A photography competition has been launched to select images for new Gibraltar Government lottery tickets from April 2027.

The Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Gaming and the Treasury Department are inviting members of the public to submit photographs featuring Gibraltar-related themes.

The competition is open to all members of the public and entrants may submit up to six photographs each, with successful entries receiving £100 for every image selected for use.

A different photograph will appear on each lottery draw, with the winning images chosen by members of the Gibraltar Lottery Committee.

The deadline for submissions is January 10, 2027.

Further information and downloadable entry forms are available from the www.gibraltar.gov.gi/treasury-department/lottery-section. Interested participants can also contact the Lottery Section on 200 48386.

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The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


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