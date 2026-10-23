Refurbishment works to begin at Little Bay

Refurbishment works are due to begin at Little Bay as part of plans to improve and enhance the area.

The Department of the Environment said the works will initially be carried out in phases to minimise disruption to people using and visiting the site.

Where possible, access to the lower section of Little Bay leading to the beach will be maintained during the initial phases, allowing the public to continue accessing the beach while works take place elsewhere.

The public is being asked to exercise caution near the works, observe signage and instructions and follow any temporary access arrangements introduced for safety reasons.

The Gibraltar Government thanked the public for its cooperation and understanding while the works are carried out.