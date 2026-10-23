Rosia aquarium, Europort and Haven plans approved as DPC limits jetty demolition hours

All planning applications before of the Development and Planning Commission including an aquarium at Rosia, Europort town houses, and the demolition of the Haven gained approval on Thursday morning.

There were also some with conditions or restrictions imposed such as for extended working hours on the demolition of extension Jetty No3.

Limited demolition works on the jetty will be allowed to continue until 10pm on weekdays, after the DPC rejected most of a contractor’s request for longer working hours.

All other permitted hours will remain unchanged, therefore the request to introduce Sunday works and start non-limited works earlier at weekends was not approved.

The contractor had sought to extend limited works from 8am to 10pm on weekdays and allow them from 9am to 9pm on Sundays. It also requested earlier weekend starts for non-limited works. The contractor said the changes could bring completion forward from December 15 to November 20.

The reasoning behind the request was that current restrictions had caused standby periods and interrupted the demolition sequence. The contractor said the noise monitoring carried out in September recorded levels below the stated 75-decibel limit and were comparable to the surrounding area. It also said it received no noise complaints.

However, the DPC were warned by the Town Planning Department that extended weekend work could affect residents’ amenity. And noted that there were two verified complaints concerning limited works carried out on Sundays outside the approved hours. The Department of Environment and Environmental Agency also objected to further extensions. The agency said the monitoring information did not provide baseline readings needed for comparison.

Town Planning said it had received correspondence from at least five residents concerned about the potential impact and recommended allowing limited works until 10pm on weekdays.

The DPC members voted five for the recommendation, four against, with two abstentions, the application was therefore approved but for only a two hour extension from 9pm until 10pm Monday to Friday.

Aquarium

A proposal to turn the historic Victualling Yard building in Rosia into an aquarium was approved subject to conditions.

The applicant said the project would restore the disused building as a marine exhibition, education and research centre, with facilities for school visits, student research and conservation work. It also outlined links with local and international marine organisations and institutions.

The business plan projects about 110,000 visitors a year and identifies ticket sales as the principal source of income. An independent financial assessment was presented by the applicant as supporting the project’s viability, although DPC member Carl Viagas raised concerns that some construction estimates excluded significant fit-out and infrastructure costs, which could increase the overall cost and visitor numbers needed.

Traffic and the effects on the surrounding area were also highlighted with the applicant advising that private tour groups would use the Rosia Plaza bus stop, with visitors walking to the site, while the existing Skyline 360 service provided by Parody Tours would continue to use its proposed stop near Parsons Lodge. The applicant also proposed timed entry in 15-minute intervals, visitor stewards and quarterly transport-plan reviews.

Janet Howitt from the ESG noted that large coaches could add to congestion and pedestrian-safety especially during the busy summer period. The applicant said the Skyline 360 service was already operating and would run every half-hour during peak season and hourly outside it.

The commission were also told that evening activities are not part of the plans but that the café could remain open for up to an hour after the aquarium closed.

Minister for Environment, Dr John Cortes, stated that a formal zoo licence is a separate requirement and he urged applicants to submit a formal application straight away as this can be a lengthy process.

The application was approved with six in favour, four against and Dr Cortes abstaining.

Europort

Two separate applications by the same developer for the Europort area also gained full planning permission.

The first related to the South/West corner of the development where the beautification of an existing access road, construction of four new town houses and re-development of a garden landscaped area with additional amenities was proposed.

The second related to the Eastern frontage of Europort adjacent to Europort Road, where the applicant proposed its beautification including landscaping of underutilized space at ground floor and podium level, commercial units and a cycle lane.

The proposal to build four townhouses on part of the Atlantic Suites gardens was approved with nine votes in favour, none against and two abstentions.

The full application follows an outline permission granted in September 2023 and includes improvements to the existing access road, changes to the Atlantic Suites amenity area and a landscaped buffer between the homes and the resort garden.

No public representations were received, and consultees raised no objections to the application. The application was approved subject to conditions.

Plans to redevelop the eastern frontage of Europort was approved, with nine members voting in favour, none against and two abstaining.

The scheme will add four commercial units and two blocks beside the main entrance, with the ground-floor units intended for café or restaurant use.

The application follows an outline approval granted in May 2025. Revised plans include a one-way cycle lane, redesigned crossings, a relocated bus stop and changes to bicycle, motorcycle and car parking.

Landscaping has been expanded, and plans include green roofs and walls, new planting and seating, and the relocation of eight existing trees rather than their removal.

One DPC member raised concerns about the lack of visitor parking and the availability of parking for people living and working nearby. The department said on-street car-parking spaces on Europort Avenue were to be relocated to Coaling Island, while motorcycle spaces would be provided further along the avenue.

The Haven

The demolition application for The Haven was approved subject to conditions, with 10 members voting in favour and one abstaining.

The Haven is a six-storey building at the junction of John Mackintosh Square and Line Wall Road.

The commission heard that the proposed works involve substantial structural demolition and reconstruction, including new foundations and a steel frame, as well as temporary measures to maintain stability during the work.

Representations from the owner and occupier of an adjoining property at 24 College Lane, and from CLAG, raised concerns about the scale of the demolition and its potential effects on neighbouring buildings. These included possible structural movement, noise and vibration, as well as requests for condition surveys, monitoring, agreed trigger levels and a mechanism to stop work if limits were exceeded.

A letter from the neighbouring property owner’s lawyers reiterated objections and highlighted concerns about monitoring, as well as light and ventilation within the property’s internal well.

The applicant said the demolition scope had already been considered as part of the approved scheme and had not changed. It also cited proposed safeguards, including pre-work condition surveys, movement and vibration monitoring, defined trigger levels and stop-work procedures. The structural engineers and contractor said they would oversee the monitoring arrangements.

The department’s assessment said the key issue was whether demolition could be carried out safely with appropriate mitigation and it recommended its approval.