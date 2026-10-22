Rosia Bay aquarium, Haven demolition and Europort plans on DPC agenda

Plans for a new public aquarium at the Victualling Yard Storehouse in Rosia Bay, extension of working hours for Jetty no3, demolition of the Haven building, alongside proposals for residential developments and improvements to Europort, will be considered by the Development and Planning Commission (DPC) on Thursday.

The Commission will consider a Gibraltar Government request to vary the permitted working hours for the demolition of Jetty No. 3 at the North Mole.

The request seeks to amend Condition 12 of the existing demolition permission to allow extended working hours. At present these are curbed with no works on Sundays or public holidays.

The aquarium proposal seeks permission to refurbish the historic Victualling Yard Storehouse to create a public aquarium on the first floor of the building.

The proposals also include extending the building upwards with the addition of a second floor, which would accommodate support, research and educational facilities, as well as a café and soft play area.

The application follows an earlier outline planning application for the site.

Also on the agenda are two proposals relating to the redevelopment and improvement of areas within Europort.

The first seeks permission for the beautification of an existing access road at the south-west corner of the development, alongside the construction of four new townhouses.

The application also includes the redevelopment of an existing landscaped garden area to provide additional amenities.

A separate application for the eastern frontage of Europort, adjacent to Europort Road, proposes landscaping improvements to underutilised spaces at ground floor and podium level.

The plans also include commercial units and a cycle lane, with both Europort applications following earlier outline proposals.

The agenda additionally includes proposed demolition works at 23 John Mackintosh Square, a building known as the Haven, involving an existing five-storey building with a reinforced concrete structure.

The demolition proposals follow an approved full planning application for the site.

In addition, the Commission will consider a proposed change of use from commercial to residential at 2A Victualling Office Lane and a retrospective application for the installation of a conservatory on a rear patio at 11 East Walk, Europa Walks Estate.