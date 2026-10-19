15 new trees to be planted at Grand Parade Car Park

Work to plant 15 new trees along the northern side of Grand Parade Car Park began on Monday, with the Gibraltar Government saying there will be no permanent loss of public parking spaces.

The trees will be planted in phases, with two installed at a time, in a bid to minimise disruption to car park users and retain parking availability during the works as far as practicable.

The news comes as the Government confirmed to the Chronicle that all the trees, plants and shrubs from Westview Park are set to be relocated “to various different areas, including Cathedral Square children’s playground, Red Sands Road, and Kingsway.”

On Grand Parade Car Park, it said the project will add greenery provide shade for parked vehicles and improve the area for pedestrians and visitors.

The Gibraltar Government said the planting formed part of its wider commitment to improving public spaces and increasing greenery across Gibraltar.

All public parking provision will be retained once the works are complete.

The Minister for Environment and Transport, Dr John Cortes, said: “Introducing more greenery into our urban environment is an important part of improving the public realm and making our shared spaces more attractive and welcoming.”

“The planting of 15 new trees at Grand Parade Car Park will help enhance the appearance of the area while bringing additional greenery into the city centre.”

“We are carrying out the works in phases, planting two trees at a time, to minimise disruption to the

public.”

“Importantly, there will be no permanent loss of public parking spaces once the project is complete. This initiative demonstrates that we can continue to improve our urban spaces while maintaining essential parking provision for residents and visitors.”