The Minister for Tourism, Christian Santos, told Parliament the ministry was working hard to bring new European flight destinations sometime next year but, due to commercial decisions, this could take shape in 2028.

Mr Santos confirmed that the Government was in talks with an airline, but stressed that these commercial decisions tend to take between a year to 18 months to firm up.

In answer to questions tabled by the GSD shadow Minister for Tourism, Giovanni Origo, Mr Santos said that this is a volatile industry with the pressure of increasing fuel prices and that the Government is continuing to meet with airlines to bring these flights to Gibraltar.

Mr Origo quizzed the minister on the inroads being made in this industry, having previously discussed the possibility of flights for summer 2027 and locations including Barcelona, Amsterdam, Paris, Ireland, Germany, and Switzerland.

“My intention would be to bring them tomorrow if I could, but airlines work on a 12- to 18-month period,” Mr Santos said.

He added that it is more likely to see routes launched in 2028, but that the ministry was working hard to bring new routes in 2027.

“We have an airline and we're trying to make it work,” he said.

“But, as I said, there's only so much that we can do. These are commercial decisions. We provide them with all the information, all the facilities, and everything regarding the airport and the destination. So we're in their hands.”

Mr Santos said the ministry was “very confident” in the conversations they were having with airlines and it is up to the airlines to choose whether to launch next year or the year after.

“Trust me that we are pushing for 2027,” he said.

Mr Santos added that negotiations tend to take over six months, over several meetings, and that he cannot confirm any routes or plans until “the ink is dry on the paper”.

He described how a partner airline has had to make cuts, that haven’t affected Gibraltar, due to the volatility of the industry.

“We are confident that Gibraltar is well positioned to attract interest from airlines across Europe,” Mr Santos said.

“Any new routes will be announced as and when they are confirmed, bearing in mind that decisions of this nature are ultimately commercial matters for the airlines concerned.”

He explained how meetings with airlines were at a more advanced stage, with discussions centring around frequency of flights and availability of airlines

“We are having discussions on frequency, on yields and what they need to make it a success,” Mr Santos said.

“And indeed we are, and with more than one [airline], which is fantastic.”