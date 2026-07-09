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Thu 9th Jul, 2026

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Local News

Action4schools completes two more water wells in Sierra Leone

By Chronicle Staff
9th July 2026

Action4schools-Sierra Leone has completed two more water wells, taking the charity’s total to 122 since 2013.

The latest wells were delivered in partnership with UK charity Wellfound and funded by Nathan Payas and the Hercules Trio, who held a recital last year to mark World Water Day.

The wells will provide safe, clean water to more than 1,000 residents of Mofundeh, a village in the Moyamba district of Sierra Leone.

Action4schools-Sierra Leone founder Jimmy Bruzon thanked Mr Payas and Rafael Ramirez for organising the fundraising recital, which he described as a success.

Mr Payas has organised previous musical events to raise funds for the charity’s water projects and said he was proud to continue supporting its work.

He performed alongside Mr Ramirez on cello, Maria Alonso Maria on violin and Teresa Garcia Molero on piano.


The musicians said they were pleased to contribute through music to water projects supporting vulnerable rural communities.

Further information is available at www.action4schools.gi.

Donations can be made to Action4schools-Sierra Leone through NatWest Bank using account number 48084352 and sort code 60-60-60, or by contacting the charity on WhatsApp at 57631000.

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