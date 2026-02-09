Airfield closed affecting all morning flights

Gibraltar International Airport suffered a technical issue affecting Air Traffic Control equipment on Monday morning, leaving all three flights due to land on the Rock currently holding off to the east side of the Rock.

The first flight, the British Airways from Heathrow has already diverted to Malaga.

A spokesperson from the MOD said. "Flights arriving into and departing from Gibraltar will experience disruption this morning."

"Our engineers are on site and working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible."

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank passengers for their patience and understanding."

The events this morning come after issues at the airport affected the easyJet flight from Bristol on Sunday night, that too diverted to Malaga before returning to the Rock. Passengers onboard were told this was due to a technical issue at Gibraltar.

The Chronicle has submitted questions to the MOD and are awaiting a reply.