Govt to hold town hall for retail and wholesale sector

The Gibraltar Government will hold a town hall meeting for the retail and wholesale sector on Monday March 2 at 6pm at Ince’s Hall.

The meeting forms part of the Government’s ongoing engagement with the business community following the publication yesterday of the UK–EU Treaty in respect of Gibraltar and the FAQs on www.treaty.gov.gi. It will focus on matters affecting retailers during the implementation and transitional period and will set out the next steps for the retail and wholesale sector.

The town hall will also provide an opportunity for retailers and wholesalers to ask questions and raise sector-specific concerns.

The Chief Minister, the Minister for Health, Care and Business, and the Attorney General will be in attendance. Those wishing to attend are invited to register their interest by emailing MHCB@gibraltar.gov.gi.

The Minister for Health, Care and Business, Gemma Arias Vasquez, said: “The sector which is most affected by the Transitional Arrangements is the retail and wholesale sector and it is therefore essential that we continue to engage with them directly and in detail."

“This Town Hall will allow us to focus specifically on the issues that matter most to the retail and wholesale sector, to explain the transitional arrangements in practical terms and to explain the next steps and address the concerns that businesses may have.”