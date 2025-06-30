Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 30th Jun, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

Albares says Gibraltar agreement is ‘historic leap forward’

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Brian Reyes
30th June 2025

Spain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, has reiterated his confidence in the potential benefits of the proposed agreement on Gibraltar, describing it as a “historic leap forward” for Gibraltar, the Campo de Gibraltar and broader Spain–UK relations.

Speaking on Canal Sur on Monday, Mr Albares said the agreement would bring significant changes, including the free movement of people and goods, alignment on indirect taxation, and a common travel area between Gibraltar and the Schengen area.

Mr Albares said: “Clearly it will bring about change: the free movement of people, the free movement of goods, convergence on indirect taxation, the opening of the airport to Spanish and European flights.”

“All of that, along with Gibraltar becoming connected to the Schengen area and the Customs Union, will enable wealth and prosperity.”

“This also includes the solidarity and economic growth fund that we’ll all be contributing to.”

He noted that Spanish mayors in the Campo region had been closely involved in the process and that many of their proposals had been incorporated into the agreement.

“This is a historic leap forward for the Campo de Gibraltar, opening up enormous opportunities in tourism, in business,” he said.

“What is already a daily reality in the lives of people in Gibraltar and the Campo de Gibraltar is now being turned into an agreement that will provide certainty and guarantees for those 15,000 workers who cross daily between Gibraltar and the Campo de Gibraltar.”

Mr Albares also said the agreement would eliminate border queues and create conditions for major investment in the region, adding that the impact of the agreement extended beyond Gibraltar.

He said the agreement would also improve bilateral relations between Spain and the United Kingdom.

“This agreement will also, as we diplomats say, ‘remove an irritant’ in the relationship between the United Kingdom and Spain,” he said.

“It will open a great opportunity to revitalise that bilateral relationship.”

“What was once always a source of conflict between us is now going to become a source of positive cooperation.”

Mr Albares concluded by highlighting the historical significance of the agreement.

“Without a doubt, this is a historic leap for the Campo de Gibraltar, opening an opportunity the likes of which we haven’t seen in decades,” he said.

“Consider that this is the first agreement between Spain and the United Kingdom regarding Gibraltar since the Treaty of Utrecht in 1713.”

“I think that gives you an idea of the historic moment the Campo de Gibraltar is experiencing.”

Most Read

Local News

Police investigate sudden death near E1 residential building

Sun 29th Jun, 2025

Local News

Refurbished Parliament ‘stands proudly’ in heart of town

Sun 29th Jun, 2025

Local News

Alma Belle sets new record at 2025 Spanish National Puzzle Championship

Sun 29th Jun, 2025

Brexit

Historic agreement on Rock's post-Brexit future is 'a moment of progress, clarity and optimism'

Wed 11th Jun, 2025

Local News

Loch Ness swim to raise funds for early education in Nepal

Sun 29th Jun, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

30th June 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Commission defends bid to remove Gibraltar from high-risk list

30th June 2025

Brexit
UK Govt quizzed in Parliament on Schengen checks and ‘hot pursuit’

27th June 2025

Brexit
Opposition probes CM on treaty details during questions in Parliament

26th June 2025

Brexit
Feetham Brussels-bound for meetings ahead of European Parliament vote on EU high-risk list

24th June 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025