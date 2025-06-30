Albares says Gibraltar agreement is ‘historic leap forward’

Spain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, has reiterated his confidence in the potential benefits of the proposed agreement on Gibraltar, describing it as a “historic leap forward” for Gibraltar, the Campo de Gibraltar and broader Spain–UK relations.

Speaking on Canal Sur on Monday, Mr Albares said the agreement would bring significant changes, including the free movement of people and goods, alignment on indirect taxation, and a common travel area between Gibraltar and the Schengen area.

Mr Albares said: “Clearly it will bring about change: the free movement of people, the free movement of goods, convergence on indirect taxation, the opening of the airport to Spanish and European flights.”

“All of that, along with Gibraltar becoming connected to the Schengen area and the Customs Union, will enable wealth and prosperity.”

“This also includes the solidarity and economic growth fund that we’ll all be contributing to.”

He noted that Spanish mayors in the Campo region had been closely involved in the process and that many of their proposals had been incorporated into the agreement.

“This is a historic leap forward for the Campo de Gibraltar, opening up enormous opportunities in tourism, in business,” he said.

“What is already a daily reality in the lives of people in Gibraltar and the Campo de Gibraltar is now being turned into an agreement that will provide certainty and guarantees for those 15,000 workers who cross daily between Gibraltar and the Campo de Gibraltar.”

Mr Albares also said the agreement would eliminate border queues and create conditions for major investment in the region, adding that the impact of the agreement extended beyond Gibraltar.

He said the agreement would also improve bilateral relations between Spain and the United Kingdom.

“This agreement will also, as we diplomats say, ‘remove an irritant’ in the relationship between the United Kingdom and Spain,” he said.

“It will open a great opportunity to revitalise that bilateral relationship.”

“What was once always a source of conflict between us is now going to become a source of positive cooperation.”

Mr Albares concluded by highlighting the historical significance of the agreement.

“Without a doubt, this is a historic leap for the Campo de Gibraltar, opening an opportunity the likes of which we haven’t seen in decades,” he said.

“Consider that this is the first agreement between Spain and the United Kingdom regarding Gibraltar since the Treaty of Utrecht in 1713.”

“I think that gives you an idea of the historic moment the Campo de Gibraltar is experiencing.”