Grandparents take on 4 million steps for Mabel in charity walk to Gibraltar

The love of a grandparent usually cannot be measured but the love Robert and Ana Maria Gomez have for their granddaughter can as they undertake a ‘4 Million Steps For Mabel’ walk to raise funds for Momentum Children’s Charity.

So far, they have walked over 750,000 steps over more than 550km having left Rome on March 18, with the Rock of Gibraltar as their destination.

The complete journey will be 4,000km and will take an estimated six months and four million steps, each of which will be guided by their mantra, Be More Mabel.

Their walk, ‘4 Million Steps for Mabel’, is both a personal challenge and a tribute to their five-year-old granddaughter, Mabel, who bravely battled acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL).

Today she is thriving and the couple want to give back to Momentum Children’s Charity, an organisation that supported their family during the darkest days of her illness.

The journey has already taken them through some of Europe’s most beautiful landscapes, Rome, Siena, the Roman Amphitheatre in Luni, vineyards and miles of stunning countryside.

One of the most memorable moments, Mr Gomez told the Chronicle, was walking nearly four kilometres along the ancient Via Cassia, a Roman road once travelled by legions centuries ago.

“To think of Roman soldiers marching where you are now treading is truly mind-blowing,” he said.

This is not their first pilgrimage. In 2017, the couple walked from Canterbury to Rome. And, in 2022, they took 2.2 million steps over a 1,000 mile walk to the north of Spain in aid of Gibraltar Hearing Issues & Tinnitus Association (GHITA).

While the full journey is expected to take around six months, , they must comply with Schengen rules as British passport holders, which limits them to three months in the European Union within any nine-month period.

Their plan is to walk for three months through Italy, France and Spain, return to the United Kingdom for three months, and then resume the journey until they reach Gibraltar.

The road has not been without obstacles. During preparations, Mr Gomez suffered a tear in the meniscus of his left knee and underwent surgery.

Just months later, another tear occurred in the same knee. Doctors advised against further surgery, recommending instead the use of a specialised brace. Now wearing an Ossur Unloader brace that reduces strain on the joint, he continues the journey despite discomfort.

“I’ve gotten used to it,” he says. “I try not to complain too much.”

“As our daughter Celine would say, Be more Mabel! That’s become our mantra.”

Mabel’s courage remains the inspiration behind every step. Her treatment involved blood transfusions, one of which saved her life, daily chemotherapy, steroids, and numerous procedures over more than two years.

Throughout it all, she remained cheerful and determined, said her grandparents, qualities that left a lasting impression on everyone around her.

“Mabel suffered so much during her treatment and yet she was almost always cheerful, always wanting to do things,” Mr Gomez said.

“Our walk is not just about raising funds for Momentum Children’s Charity, it is also about paying tribute to Mabel, who is now five.”

“She is still too young to understand what it is that Ana Maria and I are doing but, one day when she’s older, she will come to understand how much we love her and how happy we are that she survived this insidious disease,” he said.

When she finally rang the bell at Kingston Hospital to mark the end of her treatment, it was a moment of overwhelming joy for the entire family. Although her grandfather was unable to attend due to illness, the moment was captured on video.

“It still brightens my day when I watch it,” he said.

“It’s a feeling that’s incredibly difficult to explain. We are simply so happy that Mabel has lived to enjoy the rest of her life.”

Their walk is also a tribute to the many healthcare professionals who cared for Mabel and to the National Health Service, which they describe as “absolutely marvellous.”

But above all, it is a way of giving back to Momentum Children’s Charity, whose practical and emotional support helped guide the family through an unimaginably difficult time.

“The first few days and weeks, you are in a complete daze not knowing what to do or who to turn to.”

“Someone from Momentum was always there not only to console but to offer practical help and advice. This continues even today and we are very grateful for their help and advice.”

The couple are also very grateful to many friends and family members, some who are from Gibraltar, who have donated to Momentum.

“Your contribution helps them to bring a little happiness to a young child with cancer,” said Mr Gomez.

The couple are funding the journey themselves so that every donation goes directly to the charity.

They also hope their journey sends a message to others and that is that age should never be seen as an insurmountable barrier.

“So long as we have reasonably good health, we will continue to challenge ourselves,” they said, “we want to encourage others to do likewise.”

Life on the road follows a disciplined routine.

They are typically in bed by 9pm, awake before sunrise, and walking by 7am. Some days involve climbing more than 1,300 metres while others mean hours on long, straight roads.

A typical day includes five to eleven hours of walking, followed by finding accommodation, washing clothes, planning the next stage, and resting for the next challenge.

Their original fundraising target of £4,000 is now within reach, with more than £3,300 already raised.

To donate, go to https://www.justgiving.com/page/robert-gomez-5