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Mon 19th Oct, 2026

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UK/Spain News

Algeciras mayor Landaluce to resign on October 25

By Maria Jesus Corrales
19th October 2026

Mayor of Algeciras Jose Ignacio Landaluce has announced that he will resign on October 25, bringing an end to 15 years of his leadership of the city council.

Mr Landaluce made his statement via a Facebook video after receiving a summons to appear in court on October 23 to answer two allegations of sexual assault.

In his video, while Mr Landaluce insisted that the allegations against him were “false” and said that “the truth will come to light”, he had decided to resign to ensure a “responsible transfer of power” and “to assure a smooth transition, without undermining or delaying” the council in its duties.

His resignation is timed to occur three days before the city council votes on a motion of no confidence, one which 12 out of 15 PP councillors put forward and is expected to receive support from PSOE and Vox.

The vote, scheduled for noon on October 28, will go ahead as planned as Spanish electoral law expressly states that a resignation from mayoral office does not suspend any processes or votes of no confidence.

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