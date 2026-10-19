Andrew Canessa completes gruelling Ironman challenge in Cascais

Competing in the Masters 60-64 age category, Andrew Canessa took on the Ironman event in Cascais, Portugal.

Mr Canessa, the only Gibraltarian to enter the event, completed a gruelling 3.8km swim, followed by a 180km bike ride and a full marathon.

The over-60s athlete crossed the finish line after 14 hours, five minutes and 48 seconds, recording a time of 14:05:48.

Canessa completed the swim in 1:22:13, followed by a ten-minute transition before taking on the 180km bike ride, which saw him on the course for 7:30:40.

A further eight-minute transition led him into the final stage, a marathon run that he completed in 4:53:57.

He finished 1,592nd overall among 2,219 competitors, placing 22nd in his age category and 1,418th in the men's rankings.

The event presents a gruelling challenge from start to finish, with each stage testing the endurance of competitors.

The first hurdle is the 3,796m ROKA swim course in Cascais Bay. The single-loop course features a rolling swim start, beginning at Praia da Ribeira and finishing in front of the Fortress at the Clube Naval. Water temperatures in October typically range between 17 and 19 degrees Celsius.

The bike course covers approximately 180km, with 1,529m of elevation gain.

The two-loop route takes athletes along the Portuguese Riviera, passing Guincho Beach and the Sintra-Cascais Natural Park. The course also takes riders towards Lisbon, passing landmarks including the Belém Tower and Jerónimos Monastery, as well as beneath the 25 de Abril Bridge. One of its distinctive features is a lap around the Estoril Formula 1 circuit.

The final challenge is the three-loop SALOMON run course, which starts in Cascais and follows the coastal road towards Cabo Raso before returning to the heart of the town.

The route is known for its spectator support, particularly around Cascais Marina, where crowds encourage athletes towards the finish line.

Covering 42.2km, with 236m of elevation gain, the marathon is a formidable final test after the demands of the swim and bike stages — making Canessa's finish in the Masters 60-64 category a notable endurance achievement.





