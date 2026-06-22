Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 22nd Jun, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Artists and citizens capture end of the border through collective project

By Maria Jesus Corrales
22nd June 2026

Artists and citizens from both sides of the border are contributing to a collective contemporary art project in La Línea exploring memories, experiences and imaginings linked to Gibraltar and the frontier as discussions continue over the border’s future.

The initiative, titled Arriba con ella, is being held at the Galería Manuel Alés until June 26 and brings together professional artists, amateur creatives, neighbourhood associations, students, writers, crocheters and local residents in an evolving exhibition centred on the symbolism of the border.

At the heart of the project is a large schematic drawing of the Rock by artist Manuel Antonio Domínguez, which visitors are invited to fill with photographs, messages, wishes and personal stories connected to Gibraltar and the surrounding region.

The exhibition’s curator, Juan Carlos Bracho, and the director of the Galería Manuel Alés, Macarena Alés, have invited members of the public to contribute memories and experiences linked to the border and “the everyday dynamics of a region shaped by boundaries, exchanges and movements”.

Organisers described the final outcome as “a sort of collective map: a fictional, non-scale map of superimposed personal stories, imaginings and shared memories”.

“This map is not intended to be a faithful representation of the territory, but to question and reimagine it,” they said.

Among the contributors is Gibraltarian artist Alan Perez, who together with Barbara Shunyi created an artwork using the Japanese gyotaku printing technique.

“We did a complete footage of the border on ‘gyotaku’ technique one month ago with arts students from the Campo and Gibraltarian secondary art school pupils, too,” Mr Perez told the Chronicle.

Gyotaku is a traditional Japanese printing method developed by fishermen in the 19th century, in which ink is applied directly onto an object before paper or fabric is pressed onto it to capture its texture and outline.

For this project, the technique was used to create prints of the border fence itself, turning its physical form into an artwork carrying symbolic significance.

The exhibition also includes participatory projects involving crocheters and bobbin-lace makers from La Línea, who have wrapped stones from Gibraltar in the colours of the Gibraltar, La Línea, United Kingdom and European Union flags.

The stones are being placed across the gallery floor and will continue to accumulate as the exhibition progresses.

Neighbourhood associations are also designing fabric banners, while other activities include afternoon tea gatherings reflecting the area’s cultural diversity and weaving workshops.

A round-table discussion featuring people affected by the border closure and other residents sharing personal memories is scheduled for May 29.

La Línea’s Culture Councillor, Raquel Ñeco, welcomed the level of public participation and said the exhibition would continue to evolve over the coming weeks.

She said living close to Gibraltar gave La Línea residents a distinct identity that would be reflected in the exhibition.

The exhibition is open mornings and afternoons at the Galería Manuel Alés in Paseo Fariñas, La Línea, with free entry until June 26.

 

Most Read

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Local News

Jury convicts former teacher of sexual offences against children 

Thu 18th Jun, 2026

Local News

New residency policy sets age cap and earnings threshold

Wed 17th Jun, 2026

Local News

Hook painting sold for $1m in charity auction

Fri 19th Jun, 2026

Brexit

EU legal review nears end as Gibraltar treaty moves toward signature  

Sat 20th Jun, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd June 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Sir Keir Starmer resigns as Prime Minister with Andy Burnham poised to take over

22nd June 2026

UK/Spain News
Gibraltar hosts cross-border Bloomsday celebrations

18th June 2026

UK/Spain News
Border works reshape space on both sides

17th June 2026

UK/Spain News
Spain says treaty will bring ‘peaceful coexistence’ while preserving sovereignty positions

15th June 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026