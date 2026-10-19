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Mon 19th Oct, 2026

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Features

Arts Society Gibraltar to host lecture on architect Le Corbusier

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
19th October 2026

The Arts Society Gibraltar will host a lecture on the architect Le Corbusier at the Garrison Library next Wednesday. 

The lecture, entitled Architecture – Le Corbusier – Inventor of the Modern World, will be delivered by author and tour guide Ed Glinert. 

Mr Glinert has written more than a dozen books for major publishers, including The London Compendium, The Manchester Compendium and 111 Places in Yorkshire You Shouldn’t Miss. He has also edited the complete Sherlock Holmes canon for Penguin Classics. 

He works as a tour guide in Manchester, London and Liverpool and specialises in music, literature, architecture and art. 

The lecture will explore the work and influence of Le Corbusier, widely regarded as one of the leading architects of the 20th century. The event’s promotional material notes his influence on the development of skyscrapers and modern urban design. 

Doors at the Garrison Library will open at 6.30pm for registration, with wine, lager and soft drinks available ahead of the lecture. 

Church & Co sponsors the event. 

Non-members can attend for £15, payable at the door or by bank transfer to The Arts Society Gibraltar’s account at Gibraltar International Bank. 

The lecture begins at 7.30pm on Wednesday, October 21. 

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