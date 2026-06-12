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Fri 12th Jun, 2026

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Local News

Blood Donor Day gives appreciation and highlights need for new donors

Photos by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
12th June 2026

A blood donor appreciation initiative was held at St Bernard’s Hospital on Friday to mark World Blood Donor Day and focused on both thanking existing donors and encouraging more people to come forward.

Elaine Francis, Nurse Practitioner (Phlebotomy/Transfusion), led a team of nurses staffing the stall on Friday answering questions from the public and providing information about blood donations.

Joining the team, once again, was retired Nurse Practitioner Audrey Baglietto, who worked for 38 years in the Phlebotomy Department.

At the stall an “appreciation wall” was launched to recognise the contribution of blood, platelet and plasma donors ahead of World Blood Donor Day on June 14.

The initiative invites members of the public to write messages of thanks and share brief accounts of how blood donation has helped them or their families.

These messages will be displayed on a dedicated wall which is later expected to be moved to the waiting area so that donors can read them while attending the unit.

Ms Francis told the Chronicle that there has been a positive response already, with several messages highlighting how transfusions have been life-saving for relatives and loved ones.

The aim is to give donors clearer insight into the impact of their donations, which is often not visible in day-to-day clinical work.

“I think that blood donors just don't get thanked enough,” said Ms Francis.

“So, I just thought it was nice to have this appreciation wall, which then we can move to outside of the department, so whilst they're in the waiting area, they can actually read the messages that the public have left for them, just to thank them for their selfless acts.”

The initiative comes as Ms Francis, head of the unit, is studying for her masters in transfusion and transplantation science with NHS Blood and Transplant in Bristol.

The two-year Master’s programme covers areas including blood transfusion and transplantation and is expected to help the unit keep pace with new developments in the field.

Addressing donors she said: “I just want to say thank you to all our blood donors, platelet donors, plasma donors, and your selfless acts don't go unnoticed.”

Ms Baglietto said: “On the 14th of June, it's all it's always World Blood Donation Day. There are times when we've been in the Piazza or Casements, as once a year we try to bring awareness for people who would like to give blood, but Elaine came with a brilliant idea of putting together an appreciation wall, so that people can pass by, say, ‘Oh, they gave blood to my mom, and I would like to thank you,’ as you don't get to meet the blood donors.”

Having headed the unit for 38 years she thanked “all our lovely blood donors. Whatever time we call them, whatever day they always make time for us to give blood and to help all our patients here in St Bernard’s.”

There are currently 1,800 persons on the GHA active donors’ register, including individuals in their sixties who started donating at the age of 18. The current age limit for donations is between 17 and 66 for first time donors, and up to 72 for returning donors.

While Gibraltar currently has an adequate blood supply thanks to a traditionally generous donor base, there is a continuing need for new donors, particularly those with O negative, the universal donor group, and individuals suitable for platelet donation. Some longstanding donors are now retiring from donating, prompting a renewed push to recruit replacements.

Health staff stressed that donors of any age in good health who meet the standard requirements are welcome to come forward.

All blood donations are rigorously screened.

GHA Director General, Dr Paul Bosio, said: “World Blood Donor Day is celebrated globally on June 14 every year to raise awareness about the urgent need for safe blood supplies, and to thank the hundreds of local voluntary donors for their life saving contributions to the health service.”

“We place a great deal of emphasis on safe blood donation and donor awareness on a day such as this and are keen to communicate these positive messages to the wider community.”

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, described blood donors as “the quiet heroes” of the GHA health service.

“Their generosity helps save lives and can support patients through surgery, childbirth, cancer treatment, emergencies and many other clinical situations,” she said.

“This appreciation wall is a simple but meaningful way for our community to say thank you. It will show donors that their selfless acts are seen and appreciated.”

“Having donated blood myself, and having a son who received numerous blood transfusions, I thank every person who gives blood in Gibraltar, including those who have donated for decades, and encourage anyone who is able to donate to consider coming forward.”

“One donation can make a real and lasting difference.”

For further information or queries contact blooddonations@gha.gi

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