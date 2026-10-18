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Sun 18th Oct, 2026

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Campo - Flooding affects low-lying areas of Algeciras after heavy rain

By Maria Jesus Corrales
18th October 2026

Heavy rain coinciding with high tide has caused flooding in low-lying areas of Algeciras, with around 60 litres of rain per square metre overwhelming the drainage system.

The city council activated Level 1 of the Municipal Emergency Plan under a yellow weather warning, and parks and cemeteries were closed as a precaution.

The worst-affected areas included the vicinity of Jacinto Benavente, Barrio de la Caridad and Avenida de Diputación.

Local Police received 70 calls by Sunday midday, while firefighters carried out 20 water-pumping operations in homes, garages and commercial premises. They also rescued people from floodings at Acceso Norte.

No injuries had been reported at the time of the update.

Municipal workers and Civil Protection personnel spent the day clearing storm drains and drainage outlets to help water flow away and reduce flooding on public roads.

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