Convent Christmas Fair Committee donates £1,000 to Musicians Association of Gibraltar

The Convent Christmas Fair Committee has donated £1,000 to the Musicians Association of Gibraltar (MAG) to support local musicians and make music more accessible across the community.

The donation follows the committee’s decision to distribute additional funds raised through the fair to a number of Gibraltar charities. MAG was unanimously selected as a beneficiary.

The Governor, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst, welcomed Steven Belilo and Nathan McCarthy to the Convent to receive the donation.

Mr Belilo and Mr McCarthy said “we will use the donation to purchase much needed equipment and to reinforce the Instrument Loan Programme, which is designed to temporarily provide donated instruments and equipment to those who are unable to afford them. The money will also be used to finance the repair of donated equipment.”

“We fix the equipment up and give people the opportunity to explore and test instruments without the financial commitment of buying them outright.”

The donation is the third of several charitable contributions due to be announced in the lead-up to this year’s Convent Christmas Fair, which will take place on November 26, 2026, from 12pm to 5.30pm.