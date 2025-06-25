Drama in bay as supply vessel bursts into flames

Seven crew members escaped unhurt after a harbour vessel operating from Algeciras port caught fire on Wednesday afternoon while delivering supplies to a container ship anchored at the northwest corner of the Bay of Gibraltar.

The Ceutamar Cinco, a catamaran operated by Maritima Velum, was consumed by flames and a thick plume of black smoke was swept toward the Rock by westerly winds.

The dramatic incident occurred in Spanish waters while the container ship was receiving bunkers and triggered an emergency response from Spain’s port and maritime authorities.

The crew on the catamaran managed to move away from the container ship as the fire broke out, before jumping into the sea and being rescued by attending vessels as rescue tugs sprayed water to extinguish the blaze.

Two of the seven seafarers sustained minor injuries but none required hospital care, according to port officials in Algeciras.

On learning of the incident, Gibraltar Port Authority immediately contacted the Spanish authorities to offer assistance, No.6 Convent Place said.

The offer was acknowledged but declined, with confirmation that the situation was under control on the Spanish side.

There were no reports of marine pollution but the area was being monitored as a precaution.

The Government of Gibraltar was also monitoring the situation and said it remained available to assist if required.

It said there were no reports of marine pollution in Gibraltar.

Once the fire was extinguished, the charred vessel was towed into Algeciras port, where an investigation is under way to establish the cause.

The incident prompted reactions from environmental campaigners on both sides of the border.

“It is quite alarming to see such large black plumes of smoke emanate from a busy shipping area,” the Environmental Safety Group said.

“While hoping crew are safe and situation under control, the group asks for information on what exactly has happened and what was burnt to produce such voluminous, thick smoke.”

“Questions must be asked and answers supplied on a situation that has created heavy air pollution that will undoubtedly also affect our marine environment.”

In Spain, Verdemar Ecologistas en Acción expressed regret over this latest incident in the bay and called for greater control over vessels transiting the Strait of Gibraltar and conducting bunkering operations.

“The emissions are causing unbearable episodes, violating the European Convention on Human Rights that protects the right to life and family life,” the group said.

Focusing on air pollution from marine activity, it added ship emissions were increasing in the bay and the strait.

“In the port of Algeciras, it is easy to see plumes of smoke from ships crossing the Strait of Gibraltar unchecked and others during bunkering or supply operations,” Verdemar said.

“These ships pollute the air and, due to the action of the wind, this pollution spreads dozens of kilometres inland, increasing local air quality problems.”

“Pollutants such as particulates, soot, suplhur and nitrogen oxides harm human health, the environment, and the climate.”

Verdemar said will request information about the environmental impact that may have occurred on Wednesday and whether there was any marine pollution.