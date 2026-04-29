ESG welcomes removal of North Mole generators

The Environmental Safety Group has welcomed the removal of multiple skid generators from the new power station at the North Mole.

The ESG said it had long followed air pollution issues in Gibraltar and described the removal of the diesel-burning generators on April 29 as a milestone.

It said the generators had been costly “not only financially but in terms of pollution levels and climate targets”.

The ESG said those involved in their removal should be congratulated for helping clean up the environment in the area, “to the benefit of all who reside there”.