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Mon 19th Oct, 2026

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European Sinfonietta Strings to perform at Autumn Classical Concert

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
19th October 2026

The European Sinfonietta Strings will perform at The Convent Ballroom on October 21 for the opening concert of the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society’s 2026/2027 season. 

The concert, entitled Romantic Classics, will begin at 8pm and feature a programme of works by five composers from Spain, Russia, Britain, Norway and Hungary. 

The orchestra will be led by violinist and director Lilit Poghosyan. 

The programme will open with Joaquín Turina’s La oración del torero, Op. 34, followed by Alexander Borodin’s String Quartet No. 2 in D Major – III Notturno and Benjamin Britten’s Simple Symphony, Op. 4. 

The second half will feature Edvard Grieg’s Holberg Suite, Op. 40, before concluding with Béla Bartók’s Romanian Folk Dances, Sz. 56, BB 68. 

The concert is organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, in conjunction with the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society. 

Chairman of the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society Ernest Gomez said the concert would bring together five composers and showcase the variety of music written for strings. 

Mr Gomez said the society was grateful to the Government and the Ministry of Culture for their continued support. 

Tickets cost £25 and are available online at buytickets.gi 

A limited number of tickets priced at £12 for senior citizens will be available, while students can attend for free. These tickets are available exclusively from the John Mackintosh Hall reception at 308 Main Street. 

For further information, contact the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society on 200 72134 or by email at tgpsociety@gmail.com 

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