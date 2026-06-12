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Fri 12th Jun, 2026

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Local News

Food donated to soup kitchen after eSummit dinner cancelled during power outage

Photo from the Facebook account of The Tunnels

By Chronicle Staff
12th June 2026

Food prepared for the KPMG eSummit dinner was donated to a local soup kitchen after yesterday’s power outage forced the cancellation of the event at Spitfire Hall in the World War II Tunnels.

The outage affected people across Gibraltar and meant the planned dinner could no longer proceed, leaving a significant quantity of freshly prepared food at risk of going to waste.

Following discussions between the Minister with responsibility for Gaming, Nigel Feetham, and William Wright, Director of Operations at Wright Tech Ltd, arrangements were made with Bishop Charlie Azzopardi for the food to be donated to the soup kitchen.

Taking to social media, Mr Wright said: “Having been directly involved in preparing the food, I saw firsthand the level of effort and care that went into it, so the thought of it going to waste was incredibly disappointing.”

“I’m very grateful that we were able to find a way to ensure it was put to good use and could benefit those who need it most.”

Mr Feetham thanked those involved in responding to the situation and said, “it is heartening that something positive was able to come from an otherwise unfortunate situation.”

Wright Tech Ltd also thanked those involved in the donation, particularly Bishop Azzopardi and his team, for ensuring the food reached people who could benefit from it.

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