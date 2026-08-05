GAMPA wins adjudicator’s award for ‘visually striking’ storytelling

The Gibraltar Academy of Music and Performing Arts received the adjudicator’s award at the UK’s National Drama Festival for the “emotive and visually striking” storytelling in its production of A Hundred Words for Snow.

GAMPA performed at the Artrix in Bromsgrove on Saturday after securing its place at the National Drama Festival Association event with a score of 91 points at this year’s Gibraltar International Drama Festival.

GAMPA principal Tanya Santini told the Chronicle that productions must score more than 80 points at an adjudicated festival during the current season to qualify. She explained that GAMPA’s score, one of the highest awarded by the adjudicator, meant it was automatically selected for the finals and did not have to apply for a place.

A total of 13 theatre groups took part in the festival over the weekend, including groups from across the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Belgium and Gibraltar.

Each participating group had won or reached the final of its own regional or local drama festival.

Unlike the festival’s competitive awards, which are decided through a points system, the adjudicator’s award is discretionary and can recognise any aspect of a production considered worthy, said Ms Santini.

“The reason the adjudicator gave us the award was ambition and achievement and an emotive and visual story telling. The awards are based on points but the adjudicator award is an award that the adjudicator is free to give to anything that she or he deems worthy,” she said.

“It can be something like a costume or a special performance or a scene or use of props. For us, she said that it was a very ambitious play and that we achieved a great production with it and it was a very visually striking, emotive story telling.”

The production was directed by GAMPA acting tutor Natalie Bonavia, she also featured in it as did Ms Santini.

Isabella Azzopardi played the lead role in a production originally written for a single performer but adapted by GAMPA into an ensemble piece.

Ms Azzopardi remained at the centre of the play despite the change in format.

Emma Cruz was responsible for lighting and sound and was joined on the trip by Ed Lawson of Gibraltar Cultural Services, who assisted with the technical side of the production.

“It's a privilege just to take part in in this festival,” said Ms Santini.

“It's an honour to be amongst so many theatre groups who have put on such great productions during the festival to see such great acting, great directing.”

“The camaraderie between the groups is fantastic so it's just a real privilege just to be there.”

“The award obviously is the cherry on top of the cake. It's a great honour to receive this award and for the adjudicator to recognise our production in this way is actually very very special.”

The Minister for Culture, Christian Santos, said: “GAMPA’s success is a celebration not only of outstanding theatre but of Gibraltar’s thriving cultural sector.”

“Our performing arts community continues to demonstrate that Gibraltar can compete and succeed on the national stage, and this recognition is richly deserved. I extend my warmest congratulations to the entire company”.