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Tue 28th Jul, 2026

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Geraldine Finlayson elected Fellow of Society of Antiquaries of London

By Chronicle Staff
28th July 2026

Professor Geraldine Finlayson has been elected a Fellow of the Society of Antiquaries of London in recognition of her contribution to archaeology and heritage.

Fellows are elected by their peers for significant and sustained work in the study, preservation and understanding of the human past.

Election to the Fellowship is one of the highest honours in the fields of archaeology, heritage, and material culture.

The Gibraltar National Museum welcomed the appointment, saying it recognised Professor Finlayson’s research into Gibraltar’s prehistoric and historic landscapes and her work at the Gorham’s Cave Complex World Heritage Site.

Founded in 1707 and granted a royal charter in 1751, the Society of Antiquaries of London is one of the world’s oldest learned societies dedicated to the study and conservation of the past.

Based at Burlington House in London, it brings together archaeologists, historians, anthropologists, art historians, archivists, curators and conservators.

The society also owns Kelmscott Manor, the former home of designer, writer and Arts and Crafts Movement figure William Morris and his family.

The Minister for Heritage, Dr John Cortes, said: ““I am really pleased and proud about this appointment.”

“Geraldine’s election recognises her long-standing work on Gibraltar’s prehistoric and historic landscapes, her leadership in the Gorham’s Cave Complex World Heritage Site, her extensive record of research and publication, and her wider contributions to Gibraltar’s cultural and archaeological heritage.”

“And I am certain there’s a great deal more to come from Geraldine and the team at the Gibraltar National Museum.”

The museum said the appointment placed Gibraltar’s heritage work further on the international stage and highlighted the importance of research carried out locally over many years.

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