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Mon 19th Oct, 2026

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Features

Geraldine Martinez explores the relationship between people and landscapes

By Chronicle Staff
19th October 2026

Gibraltarian artist Geraldine Martinez will present a new exhibition of paintings and drawings exploring the relationship between people, landscapes and the places, both real and imagined, that shape their lives. 

Titled From a rock to a place, it brings together works reflecting different stages of Martinez’s artistic practice, from colourful landscapes inspired by places and memories to more conceptual explorations of the human figure within the landscape. 

At the centre of the exhibition is a new series of ten large-scale charcoal works exploring isolation, connection, displacement, memory and environmental change. 

The works feature figures set within vast and sometimes unfamiliar landscapes, inviting viewers to consider their place in the world and their relationship with other people and the environment. 

Alongside the charcoal drawings, the exhibition includes colour landscapes capturing the beauty, atmosphere and character of places that have inspired the artist. 

The exhibition’s title references Gibraltar’s most recognisable landmarks while also reflecting broader themes of belonging, transition and the relationship between past experiences and future possibilities. 

Martinez describes how her background in graphic design, alongside years of painting, drawing and creating public art, has influenced her approach to composition, colour and visual storytelling. 

Charcoal has become an important medium in her more recent work, allowing her to explore atmosphere and contrast while leaving elements open to interpretation. 

 

From a rock to a place will be open to the public from November 17 to November 27 at Fine Arts Gallery 

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